Joel McHale "cried like a baby" while reading script for 'Community' movie









Whenever there's a discussion about the most beloved sitcoms of all time, Community always pops up. The show, which aired its last episode in 2014, has continued to draw newer audiences who are mesmerised by the unique world of Greendale Community College.

Fans all over the world identify with the well-written characters of Community, especially because the show highlights outcasts struggling for a second chance in life. Although a movie based on the show had been planned from the beginning, many had lost hope in the potential project.

Recently, creator Dan Harmon confirmed that a new Community movie is in the works. Not just that, the show’s star Joel McHale recently opened up about the screenplay for the new film, and he claimed that it made him emotional to the point of tears.

While talking to TheWrap, the actor said: “I’m going to look a lot older. I’m not kidding, so you know that I’m sarcastic about literally fucking everything but, um, there will be tears. We did that table read during the pandemic, and I cried like a baby afterwards, and I’m not joking.”

He added: “Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with — it really is like a family reunion but without assholes. Because you know, you go to a family you and you’re like, ‘Ugh, there’s that one cousin of mine. He smells.’ So anyway, we’re really — I can’t wait. Yeah, that’s all I can say.”

