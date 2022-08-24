Dan Harmon confirms ‘Community’ film will eventually happen









Community creator Dan Harmon has confirmed the programme will eventually return for a spin-off film.

The show aired in 2009 on NBC and ran for six seasons before ending in 2014. After five seasons, the broadcaster cancelled the programme, and for its final season, the comedy was picked up by the short-lived Yahoo streaming service Yahoo Screen, which became defunct shortly afterwards.

For years, there has been discussion around the possibility of making a film, and Harmon has now revealed there is a story in place. Although he admits there’s no time frame on when they’ll make the production, the show’s creator expects it to happen.

“Conversations and agreements are happening,” Harmon told The Wrap. “There’s a story–who knows if we’ll end up sticking to it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now, negotiations happen.”

He added: “When you put the percentage chances together it’s like you have to account for maybe the world blowing up or another virus happening. But as far as the industry is concerned, this is a matter of when and not if, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the show’s star Alison Brie recently said on the Unwrapped podcast: “You know what? I’ll say it. There’s been movement. There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things… wheels are turning. I said it!”