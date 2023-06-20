Joe Walsh shares his love for his favourite guitar









With six decades of impeccable rock and roll revelry in his locker, Eagles guitarist and legendary musician Joe Walsh has been around the block one or two times. So much so that one might expect Walsh to feel somewhat jaded by the minutia of being a rock music icon. The autographs, the admiration, and perhaps even the money in the bank could all contribute to Walsh mentally checking out of what it means to be a figurehead of music.

Thankfully, despite his countless album sales and triumphant track record, Joe Walsh has remained captivated by his profession and regularly noted his childlike giddiness when performing. In fact, he’s so enthusiastic; he still has a favourite guitar.

Of course, The Eagles weren’t the only group that was blessed by Walsh’s talents. Initially bursting onto the hard rock scene as the leader of Detroit power trio the James Gang, Walsh established a wildman persona on his solo albums and his collaborations with the band Barnstorm. There was still room to grow, and soon, Walsh would find himself in the biggest band of the late 1970s.

The Eagles needed a good kick in the ass. Across the first half of their career, the California band became known for their polished harmonies and for pioneering country rock. However, as 1977 drew close and the group readied themselves for the creation of Hotel California, Walsh would provide a swaggering sound that would kick the band up a gear.

While it was Walsh’s classic Fender Telecaster that would cultivate the band’s sound, soon the performer would fall for another guitar, a custom-made Carvin. In the clip below, Walsh explains why he loves the comparatively little-known company and why the guitar represents the pinnacle of playing.

“I was aware of Carvin in 1960, I used the vintage amps and had some really good luck with them, I didn’t pursue the guitars, but tried out the vintage amps, and I really liked them. I have not blown a Carvin amp up yet, and I’ve tried,” confirmed Walsh with a glinting smile that only comes with years of whisky-soaked on-stage performances.

The preference for the amp and recording equipment would eventually lead Walsh to have a custom guitar built, but not without a little help from friend Frank Zappa, “I was really surprised, really good stuff. Frank Zappa was a good friend and he always told me: ‘Carvin, Carvin, Carvin, Carvin. Call them up, they’re great people.'”

Eventually, Walsh did just that and had a custom guitar made, “and I absolutely love it.” Below Walsh speaks in depth on just why it’s his favourite guitar.