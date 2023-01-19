Guitarist Joe Trohman is "stepping away" from Fall Out Boy to focus on his mental health









Joe Trohman, the guitairst and founding member of Fall Out Boy, has revealed that he will be “stepping away” from the band temporarily to focus on his mental well-being. The news comes less than 24 hours after the band announced their new studio album So Much (For) Stardust and unveiled lead single ‘Love from the Other Side’.

Writing in a post on social media, Trohman commented: “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.”

The guitarist continued: “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell. It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I’m most proud of).”

Trohman clarified that he will “absolutely, one hundred per cent,” be rejoining the band at some point down the line. “In the meantime, I must recover, which means putting myself and my mental health first,” he added before thanking “everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.”

Trohman has discussed his struggles with mental illness in the past, having launched the I Hate Myself podcast in 2021, which features conversations surrounding mental health. He also released his memoir, None of This Rocks, last year. The book sheds light on his battle with depression and substance abuse.

Trohman formed Fall Out Boy with childhood friend Pete Wentz back in 2001. The band’s debut album, Take This To Your Grave, was released in 2003 and featured Trohman on guitar, Wentz on bass, Andy Hurley on drums and Patrick Stump on vocals. The pop-punk group’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, arrives on March 24th.

Check out its lead single below.