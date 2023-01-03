Fall Out Boy tease new album in a new letter to fans









Fall Out Boy have issued a new teaser in the form of a cryptic letter. It appears fans won’t have to wait much longer for the arrival of the comeback album.

Over the past couple of months, the band have been dropping hints that a new album is on its way. The new music will mark Fall Out Boy’s first new material since 2018’s MANIA.

In November, FOB hired an ad slot in the Chicago Tribune newspaper featuring the words “FOB 8,” followed by the Field of Dreams quote, “If you build it, they will come,” against a black background.

Last week, the band shared a snippet preview of a new music video titled ‘A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration’. This is thought to be part of the forthcoming album’s leading single.

This week, they have stoked the fire once more, sending fans an email with a letter titled ‘A Homeboy’s Life’. After some cryptic prose, the band disclosed: “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you. Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

The new letter was preceded last month with cryptic postcards appearing on fans’ doorsteps titled ‘Pink Seashell Beach’.

The message on the postcards read: “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…’”

Concurrently, the band launched a website called “sending my love from pink seashell beach”, which also featured the new claymation video. Upon entering the site, visitors can see the visual of a pink seashell marked with the phrase, “The answers are inside of this.”

Another website, titled “sending my love from the other side”, asked fans to “RSVP to the other side”. After clicking through, fans are met with a form to send off with their name, email and physical address. A banner on the page reads, “Welcome to the other side of the apocalypse,” and clicking on the “O” in “other” will lead to the new FOB logo with a Santa hat.