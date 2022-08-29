Joe Pesci to star in new Pete Davidson series 'Bupkis'









Joe Pesci is set to appear in Pete Davidson’s new comedy show Bupkis. The Peacock series is apparently based on Davidson’s life, with the actor and comedian starring as a semi-fictionalised version of himself.

Variety reports that Pesci has signed up to play Davidson’s grandfather and will star alongside The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco, who will play the role of his mother.

The project marks Pesci’s second regular TV role in his career. In 1985, he appeared in the NBC series Half Nelson but is best known for his film work with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. He has starred in such movies as Goodfellas, Raging Bull, and The Irishman.

Bupkis will be produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lone Michaels and Judah Miller and Dave Sirus will pen the scripts. The upcoming series has been described as an “unflinching” and “raw” version of Davidson’s life, which will feature a “mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements”. As of yet, a release date has not been announced.

Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will serve as executive producers on the Universal Television production, with Jason Orley sitting in the director’s chair.

Elsewhere, Davidson recently starred in the black comedy horror Bodies Bodies Bodies, which saw him appear alongside Maria Bakalova and Amandla Stenberg. The comedian-cum-actor is also set to star opposite Kaley Cuoco in the forthcoming romantic comedy Meet Cute, which arrives on September 21st on Peacock.