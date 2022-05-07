Lorne Michaels wanted Mike Myers to remake 'The Graduate'









The first annual Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival has been somewhat overshadowed by the bizarre incident involving comedian Dave Chappelle and a stage-invading attacker, but the festival has uncovered several fascinating secrets.

When actor and comedian Mike Myers sat down with David O. Russell for a talk about his career, the pair looked into each and every one of the actor’s roles, from Austin Powers and Wayne’s World to his brand new Netflix series The Pentaverate.

Included in the discussion was a conversation Myers had with Lorne Michaels in which the comedian proposed creating a remake of the classic 1967 film The Graduate starring Dustin Hoffman, asking Myers to star. “He pitched me a movie — he said, ‘I want you to do a remake of The Graduate,’” Myers stated at the event, before telling Michaels, “I don’t think that’s a good idea”.

The original Oscar-winning 1967 movie following a college student who falls in love with a married woman, remains a classic to this very day thanks to the lead performance of Hoffman and the iconic soundtrack from Simon & Garfunkel.

“‘I just offered you a fucking movie,’” Myers recalls Michaels snapping back, before the Austin Powers actor remembers stating, “The Graduate doesn’t need to be remade. It’s a perfect film. And a little man should not stand in a great man’s shoes”.

Proposing he make Wayne’s World into a film instead of the remake, Michaels said, “Really?”, a tone that Myers interpreted as “‘You fucking idiot’”.

Take a look at the trailer for the iconic 1967 movie, below.