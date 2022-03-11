Jodie Comer names her favourite film of all time









Enjoying quite the rise to fame in the past decade, actor Jodie Comer has steadily climbed the ranks of British daytime TV, appearing in the likes of Doctors, Holby City and Casualty to ultimately achieve supremacy in Hollywood. Following the path of so many other famous British actors, Comer has recently taken her talents to Hollywood, starring in the Ridley Scott period piece, The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as well as the big-budget action movie Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds.

No doubt, Comer’s biggest break came as playing Villanelle in Killing Eve, the Emmy award-winning BBC show created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Comer alongside Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Steve Pemberton and Julian Barratt. Playing the eccentric assassin of the series who becomes embroiled with the investigative work of a security operative, Comer stood out as a dynamic actor with the ability to morph into several different characters.

Speaking to the BBC about her love for the subversive assassin character, Comer states, “Everything attracted me to Villanelle,” describing her pleasure that her character wasn’t reduced to a sexy, scantily-clad cliche. As the actor explains, her character “has a sense of humour and makes mistakes, which are so relatable. Assassins can sometimes feel like creatures from another planet, like they’ve got superpowers, whereas there’s something very earthy about Villanelle”.

Also known for starring roles in the TV series The White Princess and Thirteen, Comer has developed a strong fanbase, with her followers often praising her dynamic performances and ability to do seemingly any accent and impression.

Heavily inspired by the history of cinema, Comer has repeatedly discussed her love for Julie Walters and the film Educating Rita from 1983 by Lewis Gilbert, though this film starring the beloved actress isn’t her favourite film of all time.

Instead, Jodie Comer tells Parade Magazine that her favourite film is Billy Elliot, also starring Julie Walters, a popular British classic that follows a talented young boy who has a passion for ballet. Nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Director for Stephen Daldry, the film, set in County Durham in North East England during the 1984–1985 miners’ strike, deals with issues of gender stereotypes among other pertinent conversations.

Further revealing her love for the film in a short interview with BAFTA, when asked which film makes her cry, Comer responds, “Billy Elliot, every single time…The bit where the dad goes back to work to get the money to pay for his dancing, yeah, Billy Elliot always makes me cry”.

Jodie Comer is currently starring on the small screen in the ongoing release of Killing Eve series 4, currently showing now on the BBC.

