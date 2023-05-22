Joaquin Phoenix to star in gay period drama directed by Todd Haynes









Director Todd Haynes has confirmed his next project will be a gay period drama set in the 1930s starring Joaquin Phoenix.

During an interview with Les Inrockuptibles at Cannes Film Festival, Haynes revealed: “There’s another movie I want to do in early 2024. It’s a project that Joaquin Phoenix brought to me, and it’s set in the 1930s. A love story between two men based on an original, very audacious scenario. This is, I believe, his first gay role. I am very excited about this project.”

Phoenix’s latest project is the Ari Aster film Beau Is Afraid. Aster recently admitted he knew it would incite a “divisive” reaction on the Inside Total Film podcast. He said: “I knew this film would be divisive. It’s a film of extremes, and it’s a film that’s really playing with structure in a way that might even feel to people almost counterintuitive, but, for me, it felt totally intuitive. But it’s also the structure of a picaresque – it’s a film that changes shape.”

In a three-star review of Beau Is Afraid, Far Out wrote: “Beau is Afraid is undoubtedly entertaining; however, a problem arises because its characters are undoubtedly curious at the same time as their development being eschewed in favour of a thematic and visual showing-off. Having said that, Aster’s film is frequently laugh-out-loud funny, whether it be from Nathan Lane’s excellence or through the subtle placement of a prop. So too is the set design, not to mention the intoxicating mid-way point animation section, gloriously and painstakingly put together.”