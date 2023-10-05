Joanna Sternberg shares single ‘Neighbors’









Following the release of the album I’ve Got Me, Joanna Sternberg has arrived with the new single ‘Neighbors’.

When writing their latest tune, Sternberg talked about the lyrics stemming from the problems they had with anxiety, recalling, “I often am unsure of so many social rules and social cues that I just wind up either shutting down completely or acting like an over-friendly almost muppet-like version of a human.”

Sternberg has since been known for her indie rock debut, Then I Try Some More, a lo-fi experimental record that toyed with the sounds of blues and jazz centred around her unique approach to vocals.

While the record may have garnered a mixed reception in the underground, Sternberg did find a fan in artist Phoebe Bridgers. When talking about her taste in music, Bridgers would go on to call Then I Try Some More a perfect record, admiring her way of turning every piece of her art into gold.

Performed in her living room, Sternberg also remembered how she approached the song from a lighthearted angle, explaining, “This song is definitely intended to be sort of tongue-in-cheek/silly (I am very inspired by Randy Newman!)”.

The new single also comes following Sternberg’s recent tour across the US with the Lemon Twigs. Before then, they had been known for going on tour with former Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst.

Check it out below.