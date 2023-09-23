‘Then I Try Some More’: The album Phoebe Bridgers calls the “perfect record”









Phoebe Bridgers embarked on her musical journey as a member of Sloppy Jane in the early 2010s, eventually venturing into solo music. In 2017, she unveiled her debut studio album, Stranger in the Alps, which received widespread acclaim, solidifying Bridgers as a rising star. However, she didn’t merely live up to the hype — she exceeded it. Following her collaboration with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker in the trio Boygenius, Bridgers has undeniably become one of the prominent figures in indie rock.

Despite being one of music’s exciting artists, Bridgers frequently acknowledges the artists who inspire her most. Then I Try Some More is the debut album by Joanna Sternberg, which amassed critical claim across the board for its beautiful balance of melancholy and relatability. It’s no surprise that the record resonated with Bridgers, who in turn calls it “a perfect record”.

Sternberg brings a solid compositional foundation to their music, having focused on jazz, blues, and ragtime during their studies. They demonstrate a natural talent for rhythm and metre, with a consistent metrical pattern throughout their songs. While their lyrics may not be verbose, Sternberg’s concise style is emphasised by this rhythmic consistency, lending each word a distinct impact. For Bridgers, “everything they touch turns to gold”.

Aside from their musical impact, Bridgers also notes Sternberg’s album artwork, which they created themself. As a professional cartoonist, Sternberg designs all of their own artwork, along with many other cartoon-style pieces and commissions. However, the precise nature of their talent is difficult to explain with the simplicity of words. Still, this exact challenge should be viewed as liberating, according to Sternberg: “Defining art is complicated,” she once said. “Any time you put your stuff out there, it makes it art. A lot of people are able to draw or dance or sing, but they have this thing telling them they can’t do it.”

For Bridgers, influences, too, are limitless. Alongside artists like Sternberg, Bridgers also finds inspiration in movies. For example, the singer has discussed how Stranger in the Alps was first inspired by The Big Lebowski, specifically a quote from the day-time edited version of the film that changed a vulgar line to: “This is what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps”. Bridgers found such intrigue in that choice that it seemed “kind of poetic on accident”.

If you look deeper into Stranger in the Alps, it also seems as though the film harmoniously aligns with Bridgers’ record in more ways than one. Similar to The Big Lebowski, the philosophical musings and introspective themes woven throughout the record are so intricately entwined with Bridgers’ personal narratives that it takes multiple listens to draw parallels to your own life.

Like Then I Try Some More, Bridgers masterfully delves into a myriad of personal experiences to construct her intricately layered world. Her sonic landscapes are marked by intimate lyrics, frequently delving into themes of vulnerability, mental health, and the trials of life. All of this is accentuated by her hauntingly captivating vocals, which possess an ethereal quality that envelops the listener.