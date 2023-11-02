Joanna Sternberg, Rostam, and Wednesday contribute to new compilation supporting trans rights

Joanna Sternberg, Rostam, and Wednesday are among the artists who have contributed cover songs to a new compilation released by Fader Label.

The compilation is aimed at supporting trans rights organisations and is available for one month on Bandcamp starting from November 2nd. Following the end of the time period, the release will no longer be accessible for those who haven’t made the purchase.

Notable contributions to the compilation include Sternberg and Caroline Rose covering each others’ songs, Wednesday performing ‘Christian Brothers’ from Elliott Smith’s self-titled album, and Ezra Furman taking on Big Thief’s ‘12,000 Lines’.

It also includes DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ recording a version of Kylie Minogue’s ‘It’s No Secret’, Rostam covering Lucinda Williams’ ‘Change the Locks’, Fire-Toolz enlisting Sling Beam to cover Rush’s ‘Tai Shan’, and Georgia Anne Muldrow interpreting Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’.

The description for the compilation reads: “Freedom of self-expression shouldn’t be a policy debate. Scientific consensus shouldn’t be a political football. Yet in 2023, transgender rights have become the epicentre of a new moral panic across the world.”

All proceeds from the initiative will be distributed among the Transgender Law Center in the United States, Mermaids in the United Kingdom, and the Rainbow Railroad in Canada. Chicago Mastering generously provided mastering services.

Meanwhile, Sternberg recently dropped their single ‘Neighbors’, following on from their second album, I’ve Got Me.

When writing their latest tune, Sternberg talked about the lyrics stemming from the problems they had with anxiety, recalling, “I often am unsure of so many social rules and social cues that I just wind up either shutting down completely or acting like an over-friendly almost muppet-like version of a human.”