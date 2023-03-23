Joanna Newsom makes surprise comeback at Fleet Foxes show









Joanna Newsom returned from her three-year live hiatus to open for Fleet Foxes in Los Angeles at The Belasco Theatre.

Prior to this performance, Newsom last stepped on stage before the Covid-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020. The singer-songwriter wasn’t listed on the bill as support for Fleet Foxes and was a surprise guest. Newsom was introduced by Fleet Foxes singer Robin Pecknold who told the crowd: “Without further ado, I present the high priestess of acoustic music, Joanna Newsom.”

She began her set by singing ‘Go Long’ which appeared on her 2010 album, Have One on Me. Newsom then segued into a section of new music which started with ‘Bombs are Whistling’, she also played ‘Marie at the Mill,’ ‘Little Hand,’ ‘The Air Again’ and ‘No Wonder’. The set was closed off with ‘Sawdust & Diamonds’, and she later performed with Fleet Foxes to perform ‘Blue Spotted Tail’ and ‘Good Intentions Paving Co.’.

Newsom’s last album was Divers, which was released in 2015. However, there is yet to be an official announcement regarding new music from the American artist. Meanwhile, last month, Fleet Foxes announced a series of dates across North America throughout the summer which includes a concert at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and two nights at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley. They will be supported on the run by My Morning Jacket and Uwade.

Watch footage below of Newsom’s comeback in Los Angeles.