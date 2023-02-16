Fleet Foxes announce North American tour









Fleet Foxes have been thriving on the road over the past few years. After their brilliant record Shore was released back in 2020, the band have been tightening up their live act and turning shows into communal experiences in whatever venue they step into. Now that they’ve spent years on the road overseas, the band are ready to bring their brand of folk rock back to the States.

The band have announced a summer tour of North America, running from June 13th until the end of August. The band’s openers will change based on the venue, with My Morning Jacket set to open a handful of dates and the rest being filled out by Uwade.

When asked about the need to be out on the road, Robin Pecknold said that the band are privileged to be bringing the music to the fans, saying: “Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months. It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude”.

With years removed from Shore, the band are free to inhabit these songs a lot more in a live setting. Pecknold had talked about feeling blessed to bring that kind of energy to his fans around the world, saying: “Someone sent me a video today of two teen girls headbanging to some Fleet Foxes song while they were driving. And they were headbanging and laughing and having a good time. To provide that was a total gift. That really lifts my spirits”.

While Fleet Foxes might not have the same headbanging vibe across their discography, it’s never about making the crowd bounce with every song. It’s about capturing an intimate moment with the people who have paid to see you, and Fleet Foxes are sure to make plenty more of those moments this summer.

Fleet Foxes North American 2023 tour:

03-22 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

06-13 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater *

06-14 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

06-16 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-17 St. Louis, MO – The Factory *

06-18 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

06-20 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *

06-21 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

06-23 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

06-24 Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

06-25 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live *

06-27 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing *

06-28 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *

06-30 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

07-01 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre *

07-02 Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha *

07-04 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

07-09 Indianapolis, IN – The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

07-11 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

07-12 LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff *

07-16 Halifax, Nova Scotia – Halifax Jazz Festival

08-18 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

08-19 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^

08-22 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

08-24 Portland, OR – TBA *

*with Uwade

^ with My Morning Jacket