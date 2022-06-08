J.J. Abrams' series 'Demimonde' is no longer in production









There was a point in time when the Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Trek director J.J Abrams was the hottest property in Hollywood, capable of taking on any project he wished. Now, HBO has decided not to move forward with the filmmaker’s ambitious TV sci-fi series Demimonde over budgetary concerns.

Coming after weeks of discussions and negotiations between Abrams production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros, it has been reported that no agreement could be made between the two parties to reduce the bulging $200 million budget.

With both companies merging together back in April, Warner Bros is now scrutinising their deal with Bad Robot, reevaluating every aspect of the deal they signed up for. Demimonde was bought by HBO four years ago, with the series having been in pre-production ever since, until the project was closed down recently.

Due to be written and directed by Abrams, the story for Demimonde was set to star Danielle Deadwyler as a wife who finds herself separated from her husband and daughter after a tragic scientific accident. Alone and confused, she attempts to get back to her family whilst deciphering a strange, dark mystery.

The series would’ve been the director’s first major project since the latest Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.

Take a look at the trailer for the disappointing film, below, a movie that is strongly considered to be the worst of the entire franchise.