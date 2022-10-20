Jimmy Eat World tackle growing pains in new single 'Place Your Debts'









Jimmy Eat World are back with a delicate new single titled ‘Place Your Debts’. Accompanied by a music video shot, directed and starring frontman Jim Adkins, it marks the band’s second single of 2022.

‘Place Your Debts’ will surely be welcomed by fans of Jimmy Eat World’s 1999 studio album Clarity. The track, a slow-burner with shoegaze undertones, was co-produced by the band with the help of Justin Meldal-Johnsen and co-written by Clark Baechle (The Faints) and Denver Dalley (Desaparecidos).

The single follows the release of ‘Something Loud’, an enormously hooky number that demonstrated the enduring appeal of Jimmy Eat World’s blend of anthemic pop-punk. While no less introspective ‘Place Your Debts’ sees Adkins and co. in a quieter, more contemplative mood. “How do we keep making all the same mistakes?/ We’d rather have the misery than growing pains, he sings in the chorus.

Opening up about the meaning of ‘Place Your Debts’, Adkins said: “The ‘debt’ you rack up is the time you spend avoiding doing the work to know yourself. You buy an ending every time you start something, and the cost is determined by how closely you pay attention to your personal condition.”

The song has been shared alongside a new video made up of portrait shots featuring Adkins singing in different locations around the world. It’s a bit like watching a Youtuber experience their gap year in real-time, only with even more eye contact. Video aside, ‘Place Your Debts’ is absolute dynamite. Check it out below.

Following three nights at Las Vegas’ new pop-punk festival, When We Were Young, Jimmy Eat World will conclude their 2022 Autumn tour in Phoenix on October 28th.