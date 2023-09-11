Jimmy Buffett’s widow shares tribute to late musician









Following the death of Jimmy Buffett earlier this month, his widow Jane Slagsvol has paid tribute to the late singer-songwriter and thanked the “whole world of people” who assisted them as he battled cancer in recent years.

Taking to Buffett’s official website, Slagsvol, who married the musician in 1977, shared photographs from their wedding day and opened up on his cancer battle which included a hospice stay. Despite his diagnosis, Buffett continued to perform and took to the stage for the final time in July.

“As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘Growing old is not for sissies.’ These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies,” Slagsvol wrote in her message.

She continued: “One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love. There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us.”

Slagsvol also spoke kindly about his fans, collectively known as the Parrotheads, describing them as a “big, boisterous family” responsible for “creating the world’s most joyful community.”

“The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him. Your sympathy and support inspire and comfort me and my family,” she added.

On those who cared for him during his darkest days, Slagsvol said: “Jimmy listened to everything you said and followed your every order. You gave him hope, even at the most hopeless moments.”

She continued: “Thank you for your tenacity in seeking the best solutions at each stage of his illness. You were honest, brave, and empathic; you showed us such dignity and goodness. I could not have asked for a better team of professionals.”

Slagsvol concluded by thanking her family, writing: “I cannot begin to express what you mean to me and Jimmy. I cherish you, I love you, and I am unfathomably grateful to you every day. You are my heart. One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was ‘Bubbles Up.’ He sings, ‘Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and the joy is always enough. Bubbles up’. Jimmy knew he was loved. Right until the end, he looked for the light. Thank you for giving joy to him and to me.”

Her statement follows a tribute by Paul McCartney. “It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people. He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.”