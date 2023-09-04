Jimmy Buffett cause of death revealed









The cause of death of ‘Margaritaville’ singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has been revealed.

The American musician passed away on September 1st last week, and his official website has now been updated to include his cause of death. “The beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island on Friday September 1st, 2023, surrounded by family and friends,” the statement confirmed.

Now, updated with his cause of death, it continues: “Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years. He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July.”

Merkel Cell Skin cancer is a rare form of the disease that appears as a single painless lump on the skin and often spreads quickly to other parts of the body.

Jimmy Buffett was best known for songs such as ‘Margaritaville’ and ‘Come Monday’, and was famed for the escapism that his tropical rock music contained. In addition to music, Buffett was also a bestselling author and entrepreneur. He owned two eatery chains named after a pair of his songs, Margaritaville Café and the Cheeseburger in Paradise.

At the weekend, Paul McCartney uploaded a tribute to Buffett on his Instagram. “It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them,” The former Beatle began. “I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.”

McCartney continued: “He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.”

See more