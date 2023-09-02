‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies aged 76









The iconic singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who was best known for his song ‘Margaritaville’, has passed away at the age of 76. The news was confirmed in a statement posted to the musician’s website and social media pages.

The statement read: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett’s music was often considered to provide a sense of island escapism, and he played and toured with his Coral Reefer Band, delivering the likes of ‘Margaritaville’ and ‘Come Monday’.

In addition to his music career, Buffett had also been a keen bestselling writer and something of an entrepreneur. He owned two restaurant chains named after some of his most famous songs, the Margaritaville Café and the Cheeseburger in Paradise chain.

Buffett began his career as a country musician in Nashville, Tennessee, in the 1960s and his first album, Down to Earth, arrived in 1970. Around the same time, the singer would busk around New Orleans for the pleasure of tourists.

Several albums followed throughout the 1970s, including Changes in Attitudes, which contained ‘Margaritaville’, but eventually, his live shows began to make more money than his album sales, leading to a dedicated fanbase dubbed The Parrotheads.

Listen to Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Margaritaville’ below.