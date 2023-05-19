Jimmy Buffett postpones concert after hospitalisation









After being scheduled to play a gig in Charleston, South Carolina, Jimmy Buffett announced that h had to postpone after an undisclosed health issue. The ‘Margaritaville’ singer was set to play the show but did not have any other gigs on his calendar for the rest of the year.

In a Facebook post, Buffett mentioned that the problem began after getting from a trip to the Bahamas, saying, “I had to stop in Boston but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you”. Buffett’s announcements comes just months after having to postpone further concerts in 2022 due to his health concerns.

Despite having to cancel the show, Buffett gave a confident assurance to his fans about his return, thanking them for their support saying, “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe-headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts”.

Outside of his touring the summer circuit, Buffett has remained active in the studio, with duets with acts like Florence and the Machine and working on his album Equal Strain on All Parts, which as of yet has no release date.