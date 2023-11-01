Jimi Hendrix’s favourite songwriter

It is unanimously agreed that Jimi Hendrix remains one of the most skilled artists to have ever picked up a guitar, changing music with his unique playing style. Hendrix pioneered new ways of using effects and pedals, possessing immense technical skills that allowed him to bring incredibly creative ideas to life.

Hendrix started playing his instrument when he was a teenager, which led him to perform as a member of various backing bands, notably working with Little Richard. Hendrix greatly admired the musician, with Richard stating, “He had watched me work and just loved the way I wore these headbands around my hair and how wild I dressed.”

Soon, Hendrix would become a star in his own right, known for his impressive guitar-playing, singing, and iconic fashion style. Hendrix defined the ‘60s with his songs, such as his take on the classic ‘Hey Joe’ and ‘The Wind Cries Mary’.

With his band, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the musician released three albums, and their final release, 1968’s Electric Ladyland, featured ‘All Along the Watchtower’. The song remains one of his signature hits, yet it was actually penned by Bob Dylan, who sang the track on his 1967 album John Wesley Harding.

Hendrix’s performance of the song is often held in higher regard than Dylan’s – which is saying something. In fact, when Dylan plays the song live, he takes significant inspiration from Hendrix’s rendition. He once revealed, “It overwhelmed me, really. He had such talent, he could find things inside a song and vigorously develop them. He found things that other people wouldn’t think of finding in there.”

Hendrix was a huge Dylan fan, considering him to be his favourite songwriter and praising him for his astounding lyricism. Before Hendrix even covered ‘All Along the Watchtower’, he sang Dylan’s praises to an interviewer, Steve Barker. He said, “All those people who don’t like Bob Dylan’s songs should read his lyrics. They are filled with the joys and sadness of life. I really dig him, though. I like that Highway 61 Revisited album especially ‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’.”

He added: “He doesn’t inspire me actually because I could never write the kind of words he does. But he’s helped me out in trying to write about two or three words ’cause I got a thousand songs that will never be finished. I just lie around and write about two or three words, but now I have a little more confidence in trying to finish one.”

