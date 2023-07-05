Jimi Hendrix’s 1961 Epiphone Wilshire guitar is available to buy for $1.25million









Jimi Hendrix‘s iconic 1961 Epiphone Wilshire guitar has been placed up for sale and is available to purchase for $1.25million.

The instrument came into the ownership of Hendrix when he bought it in 1963 before he was yet to achieve worldwide acclaim for his talents. At the time, the musician was performing with King Casuals and was part of the Nashville music scene.

Hendrix’s old instrument hasn’t been seen in public since 2008, but it has now been listed by memorabilia website Moments In Time, who promise the item is legitimate. They state: “Moments In Time is dedicated to the handling of only the highest quality, original historical autographs from all fields to be found anywhere in the world. Prominent individuals have produced fascinating proof of their achievements through these autograph letters, documents and signed photographs.”

Rather than sending the item to auction, Moments In Time have listed the guitar for a flat price of $1.25million. However, due to local law in California, residents from the state must add 9% sales tax to the product.

Previously, in 2016, a guitar that Hendrix allegedly bought for $25 went for more than £200,000 at auction. Additionally, in 2020, his unbranded Japanese sunburst electric guitar which he played during the early part of the 1960s raised £171,080 at auction.

Recently, a smashed guitar which was formerly owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain sold for $600,000 at auction. The black Fender Stratocaster was reportedly crushed during a concert shortly after the release of Nevermind in 1991.

During the auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City hosted by Julien’s Auctions on May 20th, the broken guitar sold and exceeded the estimated guide price by ten times. Professionals in the field thought the damaged instrument would only bring in between $60,000 and $80,000.

