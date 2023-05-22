Kurt Cobain’s smashed guitar sells for $600,000 at auction









A guitar once belonging to Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, which the late grunge icon once smashed up on stage, has sold for just under $600,000 (£480,000) at auction. The black Fender Stratocaster was reportedly whacked to kingdom come during a concert not long after the release of Nevermind in 1991.

During the auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City hosted by Julien’s Auctions on May 20th, the broken guitar sold and exceeded the estimated guide price by ten times. Professionals in the field thought the damaged instrument would only bring in between $60,000 and $80,000.

Adding value to the item, it features signatures from all three classic line-up band members: Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic. Accompanying the guitar was a short note by Cobain, addressed to his friend and musical collaborator Mark Lanegan, who sadly passed away in February 2022.

The note, appearing at the base of the guitar’s body in white permanent marker, reads: “Hell-o Mark. Love, your pal Kurdt Kobain. Washed up Rock Star.” According to the auction house, the guitar was gifted to Lanegan by Cobain during the North American leg of Nirvana’s 1992 Nevermind tour.

The guitar had been in a few pieces and was pieced back together before the auction. Alas, it remains unplayable for now.