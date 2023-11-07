Jimi Hendrix picked his favourite folk records

In his brief yet remarkable life, Jimi Hendrix embodied the essence of rock ‘n’ roll. This exceptionally talented guitarist not only reshaped rock music, transcending its roots in 1950s and early 1960s rhythm and blues, but he also crafted a distinctive, heavier style that has rightfully earned him accolades as one of the greatest musicians to ever wield the instrument.

Following his premature passing in 1970 at the young age of 27, Hendrix ascended to near-mythical status, akin to his contemporary Jim Morrison. Beyond the peculiar allure of his tragically early demise and membership in the ’27 Club’, Hendrix’s enigmatic presence in history persists because his on-stage persona was a world apart from his ostensibly quiet and introverted off-stage self.

Of course, Hendrix also possessed the unique ability to capture undivided attention whenever he wanted, particularly when it came to his own opinions and musical preferences. It’s well known that Hendrix was a huge fan of The Beatles and Bob Dylan, with the latter being one of his most obvious favourites. He particularly commended his lyrical prowess: “All those people who don’t like Bob Dylan’s songs should read his lyrics. They are filled with the joys and sadness of life,” Hendrix told Steve Barker in 1967.

Along with many others of his era, Dylan was one of the greatest pioneers when it came to traversing folk and rock sensibilities, which inspired many others to follow suit. For Hendrix, there were many artists in the folk realm that caught his attention or even inspired him — one of which includes the legendary Richie Havens. Havens shared a deep and enduring friendship with Hendrix, stemming from their early days as young wanderers navigating the vibrant folk revival of New York’s Greenwich Village scene.

One evening, Havens made a visit to Hendrix’s London apartment, bearing a copy of his yet-to-be-released album, Mixed Bag. This casual gathering soon evolved into an impromptu party, with Havens seizing Jimi’s Epiphone acoustic guitar and delivering a moving performance of his anti-war masterpiece, ‘Handsome Johnny’. It’s said that this impromptu rendition brought a touch of emotion to the eyes of everyone present.

Folk master Joan Baez was also one of Hendrix’s most cherished acts, particularly her album Any Day Now, which consisted of mostly Dylan covers. Baez and Dylan were closely associated with the 1960s folk music revival and the civil rights movement, and both artists influenced each other’s work during that period. Any Day Now includes some of Dylan’s most well-known compositions, such as ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ and ‘It Ain’t Me Babe,’ among many others.

Hendrix also enjoyed folk-infused psychedelic rock, including the works of Tim Buckley. Hendrix favoured his album Goodbye and Hello, which debuted in 1967, marking an ambitious release for the 20-year-old Buckley. The album featured late-1960s-style poetry and songs with varying time signatures. Hendrix’s appreciation for different variations of folk and folk elements demonstrated his own prowess as a musician and one of the most well-loved innovators in the world of music.

Jimi Hendrix’s favourite folk records: