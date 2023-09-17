Jim Carrey’s weirdest musical covers









Jim Carrey, known for his comedic brilliance and signature manic energy, has consistently surprised audiences throughout his career. However, beyond his acting, Carrey has displayed a unique inclination towards music, resulting in some rather unconventional covers. As we delve into Carrey’s offbeat musical world, it’s clear that his renditions are always delivered with an unmistakable Carrey flair on and off the silver screen.

In the dark comedy Cable Guy from 1996, Carrey unexpectedly serenades the audience with a passionately quirky version of Jefferson Airplane’s ‘Somebody to Love’. As the character took centre stage during a karaoke scene, Carrey’s raw energy and theatrical performance transformed this classic into a memorable moment.

It’s actually a genius choice made by Ben Stiller, director of the film – it perfectly encapsulates Carrey’s character, Ernie. On the surface, it’s a groovy ode to love from the 1960s, but dig a little deeper and emphasise specific words in the manner of Ernie, and it suddenly becomes a ballad of obsession.

Two years later, Carrey’s musical talents would be displayed in a much more formal manner. The 1998 album, In My Life, was a tribute to The Beatles, spearheaded by the ‘fifth Beatle’, Sir George Martin. This eclectic compilation saw actors, comedians, and pop legends cover various Beatles songs, emblematic of their universal appeal. And, amid this illustrious group, including names such as Sean Connery, Robin Williams, and Phil Collins, who should emerge with a solo track but Carrey.

Long before he became known as the philosophising, vaguely pretentious figure he is today, he was undeniably one of Hollywood’s hottest assets, so it’s no surprise he was sought after to populate this bizarre album/publicity stunt. His contribution to the album? A flamboyant cover of ‘I Am the Walrus’, what else? The recording process unveiled quintessential Carrey – a spectacle where he channelled the spirit of the Walrus with commendable, if not slightly unsettling, enthusiasm.

A decade later, 2011’s New York Fashion Week was abuzz with Carrey-energy for more reasons than one. Fresh off the release of a viral online ode to actress Emma Stone, whereby he called her “all the way beautiful.” He then stunned audiences at Arlene’s Grocery, a venue known for memorable gigs, including one of The Strokes’ earliest shows. In an impromptu appearance, Carrey, backed by a band, belted out several songs, culminating in a spirited rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

Finally, an honorary mention of another musical moment from The Cable Guy. Carrey’s sung a lot in his filmography; this example is less of a song and more of a musical motif. Still, I think the crowning achievement of his covers has to be his rendition of the ‘Battle Theme’ from Star Trek, where his character Ernie gets a little bit too carried away with a fake battle.

Jim Carrey’s musical performances:

Medieval Times Battle:

‘Creep’ by Radiohead:

‘Somebody to Love’ by Jefferson Airplane:

‘I am the Walrus’ by The Beatles: