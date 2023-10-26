Jim Carrey picks the most “animated” performance of his career









Jim Carrey‘s career has been nothing short of cinematic magic. Recognised for his boundless energy, unparalleled comedic timing, and ability to commit wholeheartedly to a role, the Canadian actor has left an indelible mark on comedy and, in all likelihood, would have shaped the childhoods of millions of millennials worldwide.

From his rubber-faced antics in The Mask and his loveable idiot in Dumb and Dumber to his more nuanced, introspective role in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the actor has also demonstrated a powerful and talented chameleonic ability to shift between genres and tones.

Entering the 2000s, Carrey continued to mesmerise with films like Bruce Almighty and Yes Man, proving his knack for blending humour with underlying messages of humanity and hope. However, as the years progressed, Carrey took somewhat of a step back from the limelight, only to return with a performance that resonated with a whole new, significantly younger generation: his portrayal of the villainous Dr Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series.

While promoting the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, released in 2022, Carrey had an intriguing conversation with LADBible, diving deep into his prolific filmography. When probed about which movie he would showcase to represent the zenith of his career, Carrey admitted, “Boy, that’s a hard one – because it’s like Sophie’s Choice, man. They’re all my babies.”

Yet, after some reflection, he pinpointed a 1990s comedy gem as his most “animated” role. “I think if you want to go to the heart of the most animated and carefree performance I’ve ever done, you’d go to Ace Ventura,” he said. “It doesn’t care what it is, and I think that gave people a certain feeling of freedom from reality, so I’d probably go there.”

Released in 1994, the Tom Shadyac-directed comedy followed Carrey as a Miami private investigator specialising in pet-based cases, who gets put on the trail of an abducted dolphin mascot of the Miami Dolphins. Despite mixed reviews, it was an audience hit, spawning a sequel and a short-lived cartoon TV series. Carrey even has thoughts on what he’d want for a third movie. However, while his career is a spectrum of comedic brilliance, and Ace Ventura might be a beacon of joyous abandon, he also has a penchant for the more unconventional.

“I have odd favourites that may not be for kids, but The Cable Guy is one of my favourite movies,” he revealed. This darker, more twisted comedy, directed by Ben Stiller, holds a special place in Carrey’s heart. “I think Ben Stiller did an amazing job, and it’s populated with the greatest comedy actors of our day when they were just coming into their power.”

This darkly comic tale had Carrey as an obsessive cable installer who becomes obsessed with one of his clients and proceeds to infiltrate his personal life. Carrey said: “I love that character. That character is all of us: we were all raised by the TV.”