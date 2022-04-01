Jim Carrey announces his plans to retire from acting









Mere days after the Dumb and Dumber star Jim Carrey stated his thoughts about the Oscar’s incident that saw Will Smith approach the stage and slap presenter Chris Rock, the actor has claimed that he is planning to retire following the release of the video-game movie Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Speaking to Access Hollywood about his plans following the release of the new film, the actor stated, “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious”.

Taken aback by his comments, the interviewer presses Carrey for more answers, despite the actor seeming serious about his statement. “It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I’m taking a break,” Carrey added.

Having enjoyed a lengthy career in the spotlight, starring in such classics as 1994s The Mask and the Oscar-nominated Truman Show in 1998, it appears as though the actor is finally ready to leave the industry.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he concluded.

Though Carrey is adamant about leaving the industry, he did tell the publication that he would “always speak to Dolly [Parton],” if an opportunity to collaborate with the country legend ever arose.

Currently featuring as the villainous Doctor Eggman in the video-game adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey stars alongside James Marsden, Idris Elba and Ben Schwartz.