Jessica Chastain reveals “gross” story from Broadway performance









After delivering performances on the Broadway stage, actor Jessica Chastain has revealed a particular upsetting experience she had with one of her costars.

Among her performances in projects likeThe Good Nurse, Chastain recently had turned to the theatre, working in the play titled A Doll’s House. Starring alongside her during the Broadway run was Arian Moayed of Succession fame. Moayed played her husband.

During one of her first performances, Chastain admitted to vomiting onstage, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I can say it now, ’cause we’re closed. This is really gross, what I’m gonna tell you guys: I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!”.

Since the show didn’t contain any intermission, Chastain couldn’t tell her costars about the incident until the end of the performance, recalling, “The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, ‘You guys, I’m so sorry, I vomited'”.

Though there was explanation as to why she vomited that night, Chastain did talk about her ritual before going onstage. To get into character, Chastain would spin around in circles onstage on a chair as the audience was being seated.

Adding insult to injury, Chastain has to have a kissing scene midway through her performance, explaining, “I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened. I had to kiss someone. Yes. It was a nightmare and I couldn’t explain. That night it was definitely a closed-mouth kiss”.

Outside of her incident onstage, Chastain would be highly praised for performance, earning a Tony nomination earlier this year for her role.