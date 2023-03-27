Jesse Armstrong discusses the end of ‘Succession’









Jesse Armstrong, the creator and showrunner of Succession, has opened up on his original idea to bring the show to a close at the end of season four. Armstrong claims that he had a secret wish that he would be argued out of ending the show when he pitched the idea to the producers.

Armstrong told Variety: “The word that comes to mind for me is ‘natural.’ I hope people, when they see this season, will feel that it has a natural shape to it. That’s how I pitched it to my writers’ room, kind of hoping I’d get argued out of it so we’d see a way to do more seasons because I love working with these people.”

“I think there’s a feeling of completeness and rightness to the shape of the show,” Armstrong added. He then went on to explain that, although many parts of the script for season four had rewrites, “the actual ending was always written as first intended”.

“I had the last scene pretty early,” Armstrong continued. “We talked about how the show would end a lot, and I never wavered from that. I wavered on what were the best lines, the best way to express it — but that ending from the first draft is the one you’ll see when the episode comes out.”