Sarah Snook did not know ‘Succession’ was ending until the final table read of season four









Actor Sarah Snook has admitted that she did not know the acclaimed TV show Succession, in which she has a starring role, was coming to an end until the cast went through the final table read of season four. It was in February earlier this year that Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, confirmed that the show would be drawing to a close.

Armstrong told The New Yorker: “When we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred per cent sure, but I think this is it”. Snook plays the character Shiv in Succession and recently spoke to The Los Angeles Times about being upset by not being given confirmation at the show’s end until January, and the final table read.

“I was very upset,” she said. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

Snook added: “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much. But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”