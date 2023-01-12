Jeremy Renner's family share "positive" progress following snowplough accident









Actor Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery following a snowplough accident, and his family is feeling “positive” about his progress. The Marvel star was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a weather-related accident on Sunday, January 1st.

Renner was reported to have suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries” after a plough machine ran over his leg. Eyewitnesses revealed the incident occurred while Renner ploughed the road near his home so his family could get out following the New Year’s Eve storm.

However, the star has been keeping concerned fans updated through posts on social media. He posted a picture from his hospital bed on his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 3rd. The post was captioned: “Thank you all for your kind words,” the actor captioned the post. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The star went in for surgery on Monday, January 2nd, with co-stars and Marvel directors sharing well wishes online. James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy director, tweeted: “My heart is with Jeremy Renner.”

The actor’s sister, Kym Renner, shared another update with People, revealing that Renner is “crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead,” the star’s sister added. “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around.”

Renner also posted a video on Twitter showing him getting his hair washed in the ICU. The star captioned: “A ‘not so great’ ICU DAY, turned to an amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much [sic].”

According to Deadline, Renner’s rep added: “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the rep shared. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”