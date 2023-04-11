Jeremy Renner discusses snow plough accident on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’









Actor Jeremy Renner returned to late-night television for the first time since his snow plough accident at the beginning of the year last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up on the details of the incident. He explained that he broke around “35 or so” bones.

However, Renner considers himself “lucky” in that the slow plough “missed every vertebra, [it] didn’t hit any organs, my brain didn’t swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out; that’s weird, but yeah… I got very lucky that none of the organs got messed up.”

Renner went on to express his worry over his nephew Alex seeing the accident. “Alex was there during the entire time, and he had to see his Uncle Jeremy on the ground,” he said. “I didn’t see any of this stuff, the blood everywhere, the thing and the eye and all this stuff.’

He added, “I had to consider what his perspective was. And then that kept happening with everyone [else’s] perspective throughout this entire ordeal. It’s pretty harrowing to take the time to really consider somebody else’s perspective.”

The actor also appeared to have an upbeat attitude and noted some ‘benefits’ to the accident. “My first conscious thought was like, ‘holy hell! My calendar is freed up for the rest of the year!’ My year was pretty jammed up until I got crushed. [The accident] was like a New Year’s resolution, so I did drop like 20 pounds, I quit smoking… it’s the easiest way to quit smoking.”