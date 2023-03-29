Jeremy Renner opens up about snow plow accident









After months in recovery, Jeremy Renner has finally opened up about his devastating snow plow accident. It was reported on New Year’s Day that Renner was run over by his Snowcat snow plow, crushing his body and resulting in multiple broken bones.

Despite the common assumption of blocking out trauma, Renner mentions having a vivid memory of the incident, telling Diane Sawyer, “I was awake through every moment”. Apart from the broken ribs in 14 different places, Renner went into detail about every major injury he sustained, detailing, “Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying”.

Renner has since been recuperating and discussed wondering if he would ever fully recover from his injuries. Further on in the interview, he opened up about being scared of being looked at more as an operation than a human being, asking himself, “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”.

Prior to his accident, Renner’s latest work included the lead role in the show Mayor of Kingstown, whilst his likeness was used for the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The rest of the interview with Diane Sawyer is set to air next week.