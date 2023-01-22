Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in slow plough accident









Following a near-fatal slow-ploughing accident, Jeremy Renner has taken to Instagram to share his recovery progress, claiming to have broken over 30 bones.

The incident occurred on January 1st, 2023, after the Hawkeye actor attempted to remove a family member’s car from a thick layer of snow. After his “extremely large” 14-pound snow cat ploughing machine hit and ran him over, Renner was airlifted to the hospital, where he was treated for blunt chest injuries. Reports stated that Renner was in “critical but stable condition” after undergoing several major surgeries.

Renner has frequently posted updates for fans. On January 17th, he confirmed that he had returned home: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 [of Mayor of Kingstown] with my family at home”. The new series of the Paramount+ crime thriller began airing on January 15th and stars Renner in the leading role.

However, the actor has recently shared an Instagram post detailing his new resolutions for the year, which now involve morning exercises and physical therapy at home. He captioned an image of him doing leg stretches from his bed, “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

He continued: “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all”.