Jeremy Allen White names his favourite movie of all time

Every generation of movie fans witnesses the acting mantle being passed from one era to the next. Whilst the likes of Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey and Winona Ryder dominated the 1990s, in the following decade, a new school of performers, such as Hugh Jackman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Heath Ledger added to the Hollywood roster. A similar transition can be illustrated in contemporary Hollywood, where the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Maya Hawke and Jeremy Allen White are rising to the fold.

With the small screen of television no longer being looked down upon by studio producers and actors alike, such shows as Euphoria, Stranger Things and The Bear have become serious avenues for burgeoning stars to thrive. White is one such star, with the actor having made a name for himself in The Bear, a stressful cooking drama that follows a young chef who goes from fine dining to his family’s sandwich shop.

Winning several awards for his leading role in the show, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award, you’d be mistaken for thinking that the star has suddenly risen to fame out of nowhere. Active in the industry since 2006, White appeared in several middling dramas before thriving in the comedy series Shameless from 2011 to 2021, just one year before he would be catapulted to international fame with the release of The Bear.

Having now enjoyed two seasons of the show, White has developed a considerable legion of fans and, in an interview with InStyle, revealed to them some of his favourite personal comforts.

“There’s only one movie I’ve ever gone to see in theatre left the theatre and then bought a ticket to go watch it again,” the actor revealed regarding his choice for his favourite film of all time, “and that is this movie called The Great Beauty, it was directed by Paolo Sorrentino, it’s an Italian movie”.

The 2014 Academy Award winner for ‘Best Foreign Language Film of the Year’, Sorrentino’s film stars the likes of Toni Servillo and Carlo Verdone and tells the story of a man who has long seduced his way into some of the most exclusive parties in Rome. But, upon his 65th birthday, a shock from the past forces him to reconsider his past choices and find the beauty and absurdity of contemporary life.

Take a look at White’s discussion of his love for the acclaimed movie in the clip below.