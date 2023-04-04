‘Euphoria’ star Barbie Ferreira explains why she quit the show









Barbie Ferreira, star of Euphoria, has responded to suggestions that she quit the show over disputes with series creator Sam Levinson about the way her character would take her journey. Ferreira now claims that she walked off Euphoria after deciding she wanted to be more than “the fat best friend”.

“I don’t think there was a place for [Kat, her character] to go, Ferreira said on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Ferreira also noted that she wanted to be able to work on other projects at the same time as Euphoria, but this became difficult. “I feel like with season two and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties,” she said. “Sam, me… it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset.”

“I just felt like maybe it’s like I overstayed my welcome a little bit. So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, ‘OK, I get to not worry about this, and we both don’t get to worry about this’ because it’s exhausting,” Ferreira added. “I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about.”