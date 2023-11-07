Jeremy Allen White claims his “attitude” lost him a “Marvel-y” movie

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has revealed he missed out on the chance to appear in a “Marvel-y” movie after an unsuccessful meeting where he “played it all wrong”.

Allen White, who is set to appear in the upcoming A24 film The Iron Claw, has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months following the success of The Bear. Since then, he’s been inundated with proposals from Hollywood executives, but the chances of seeing the actor feature in any superhero films in the near future look slim.

During a new interview with GQ, White spoke of the typical trajectory he looks to follow after The Bear became a global hit and his casting in an A24 movie. “I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong,” he admitted.

According to the actor, he said, “ Tell me about why should I do your movie”. White’s forthright approach was met with hostility, “They were like, ‘Fuck you’. And I was like, ‘Right on.'”

White also expressed his bewilderment at why actors choose to make movies with Marvel, noting, “I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place.”

“They get really good filmmakers to do those movies, and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies,” he continued. “I played it the way I wanted to play it.”

For White, rather than participate in huge Marvel blockbusters, he’d rather star in the “$25 million drama that I think most actors want to make.”

In other White news, it was recently confirmed by FX that The Bear has been renewed for a third season following the conclusion of the second series earlier this year.

Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said of the renewal: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon.”

Grad continued: “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”