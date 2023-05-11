Jenny Lewis shares new single ‘Giddy Up’









American singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis has returned with her new single ‘Giddy Up’.

On the new track, Lewis sings: “Oh baby baby baby, Here’s the thing, I’ve been waiting around, Patiently, I’m not paranoid, But I’m not not, Give it up start living my best life, Giddy up, Get on my pony and ride.” ‘Giddy Up’ features on Lewis’ forthcoming fifth studio album Joy’All, which is released on June 9th through Blue Note Records.

Of the new album, Lewis previously explained: “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck.

“The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck.The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’”

Joy’All was produced by Dave Cobb and mixed and engineered by Greg Koller. Lewis commented: “Dave works fast and we cut the bulk of the record with his incredible house band (Nate Smith, Brian Allen and Cobb on guitar, and myself on acoustic guitar & vocals) live on the floor in a couple of weeks. Jess Wolfe came back to the studio to provide background vocals on the record and then Greg Leisz and Jon Brion added pedal steel, B-Bender guitar and Chamberlin, respectively, back in L.A.”

Listen below to ‘Giddy Up’.