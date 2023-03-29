Jenny Lewis announces her fifth album, ‘Joy’all’









American singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis has announced her fifth studio album, Joy’all, set for release on June 9th. The record follows her 2019 effort On The Line, which featured contributions from musicians such as Beck and Ringo Starr.

Discussing her new record, Lewis said: “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck. The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck”.

“The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.’” The track will appear on Joy’all, with Lewis explaining that “a good portion” of it emerged from Beck’s workshop.

Lewis’ press statement further details the album’s creation, which was produced by Dave Cobb and mixed and engineered by Greg Koller. “Dave works fast and we cut the bulk of the record with his incredible house band (Nate Smith, Brian Allen and Cobb on guitar, and myself on acoustic guitar & vocals) live on the floor in a couple of weeks. Jess Wolfe came back to the studio to provide background vocals on the record and then Greg Leisz and Jon Brion added pedal steel, B-Bender guitar and Chamberlin, respectively, back in L.A.”

To tease the album, Lewis has released the song ‘Psychos’. Listen below.