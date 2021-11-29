Jenny Lewis debuts new single ‘Puppy and a Truck’









Las Vegas songwriter, Jenny Lewis, debuted her single ‘Puppy and a Truck’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s Thanksgiving edition. The country single was released earlier in November and follows three singles ‘IDIOT’, ‘Unblu’ and ‘Vroom Vroom’.

In the song, Lewis discusses a midlife crisis of sorts. The narrative touches on falling in love with an older man, feeling beaten by her 40s, copious amounts of margaritas and dog ownership.

It has been a busy year for Lewis. Back in March, she reunited with her former Rilo Kiley bandmate, Blake Sennett, for the first time in over six years, as the LA rock band split in 2013. For the reunion, the pair played a stellar rendition of ‘Let Me Back In’ for Linda Perry’s charity live stream.

This wasn’t the first time Lewis and Sennett had linked up. In 2015, Sennett joined Lewis onstage for her Coachella performance of ‘Portions for Foxes’. Sennett isn’t her only collaborator either, famously, last year Lewis teamed up with Bill Murray for a cover of Drake’s mega-hit ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’.

It turned out that Lewis and Murray have a longstanding friendship. She made an appearance singing alongside him in Netflix’s 2015 special, A Very Murray Christmas. Written alongside Sofia Coppola and Mitch Glazer, the film had an ensemble cast that featured the likes of Amy Poehler, George Clooney and Michael Cera.

Last year, she also assisted ‘The Boss’, Bruce Springsteen in appearing on Bon Iver’s single ‘AUATC’. An anti-neoliberal song, the title is an acronym for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’. It was released as a means of calling attention to the “fight against capitalism” and that collectively, everyone has a responsibility to protest against its perceived ills.

Watch Lewis perform ‘Puppy and a Truck’ below.