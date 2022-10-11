Jennifer Siebel Newsom to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial









The award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, will soon testify against convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein during his trial in Los Angeles.

Beth Fagan, one of Newsom’s attorneys, said: “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap. She intends to testify at his trial to seek some measure of justice for survivors and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.”

Over two years after he was convicted in New York of first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape charges and sentenced to 23 years imprisonment, Weinstein is due to be tried again, having been moved to Los Angeles, where he is currently serving his sentence.

Weinstein is facing several sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, including four counts of rape between 2004 and 2013. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges, maintaining innocence and denying all allegations.

Back in 2017, Newsom wrote an op-ed for The Huffington Post where she shared her experiences. She wrote: “I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present, and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend.”

The jury selection process for Weinstein’s trial began yesterday (October 10th) at Los Angeles County Superior Court. The trial schedule is fluid, so although Newsom is set to testify against Weinstein around November 8th, this date could change.