Jennifer Lawrence to star in new comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’









Star of Silver Linings Playbook, The Hunger Games and American Hustle, Jennifer Lawrence, is set to star in a brand new comedy from Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky in No Hard Feelings.

Written by Gene Stupnitsky and co-writer John Phillips, who has previously worked on Dirty Grandpa and The Office US, exact plot details are currently being kept under wraps though it is reported to be set in New York and features shades of Risky Business.

Despite interest from Apple and Netflix, Sony has scooped the expensive film for a release date long in the future.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence will star in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Ariana Grande. Directed by Adam McKay, the filmmaker behind Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers and The Big Short, the film looks to be a bombastic comedy romp starring some of the industry’s biggest names.

Released on Christmas Eve in the United States, Don’t Look Up focuses on an astronomy graduate (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) who discover a comet heading on a collision course with earth. Unable to convince the general public of the severity of the situation, the two hire a media team to take the story to the White House in a last-ditch effort to save the world.

Speaking recently to People Magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio commented: “Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humour and timely stories”.

Continuing, the iconic actor stated, “I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie”.

Don’t Look Up is due for release on Netflix on December 24 on the streaming site, and in UK cinemas on December 10. Check out the brand new trailer right here.

Comments