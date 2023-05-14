Jennifer Lawrence on the real Craigslist ad that inspired her new comedy









Jennifer Lawrence has discussed the Craiglist advert that inspired her new comedy film No Hard Feelings, directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

In the film, Lawrence plays an Uber driver who has run out of money and responds to a Craiglist advert asking for someone to seduce their 19-year-old, who they don’t want to start college as a virgin. Speaking to EW, Stupinsky revealed it was the film’s producers Marc Provissiero and Naomi Odenkirk who alerted him to the real advert on Craigslist, which led to him creating No Hard Feelings.

Stupinsky told the publication: “I read it, and I thought, ‘This is wild. Who is the woman that answers this ad?’ And I thought, ‘Oh, that’ll be a great role for my friend Jennifer Lawrence.’” Lawrence added: “Gene read the Craigslist ad to me, and I died laughing. I thought it was hilarious, but there wasn’t a script or anything. I just thought he had a funny idea. And then a couple years later, he handed me the funniest script I’ve ever read in my life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lawrence spoke of the difficulties of releasing an R-rated comedy in cinemas rather than on streaming platforms. She said: “A theatrical release these days is, uh…It’s a test. You get tested publicly, and everyone knows if you pass through. But I feel we’re putting our best foot forward.”

Lawrence recently starred in Causeway. In a three and a half star review, Far Out wrote: “The film asks incisive questions about adulthood, substance abuse issues and other sociopolitical subjects, but Causeway is primarily concerned about the fundamental position of pain within the human condition. Since it isn’t as showy as some of the other popular projects which deal with the same ideas, Causeway is probably going to fly under the radars of many, which is a shame because it definitely deserves recognition for what it is: a symbiotic tour de force.”

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings below.