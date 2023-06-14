Jennifer Lawrence explains how she got revenge on a school bully









Jennifer Lawrence, known best for her roles in the Hunger Games franchise, has revealed in an interview about her upcoming film No Hard Feelings how she was once able to get revenge on a school bully.

Alongside her co-star, newcomer Andrew Feldman, Lawrence was asked if she had ever been bullied. Remembering the sort of treatment she had gotten from other pupils whilst at school, the actor recalled a specific instance of bullying.

“There was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party,” Lawrence began before further explaining the cruelty of the request. “But I was not invited! She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?”

Luckily, the quick-witted A-lister star could think on her feet and not long after was able to take revenge on the bully for their mistreatment of her. Recounting to E! News the nature of her vengeance, Lawrence revealed the payback. “It’s fine,” she said. “I spat on them and threw them in the trash”.

Clearly prompted by the topic, the actor recalled another childhood memory, where she was the “accidental bully” this time. “I pantsed this kid named Tyler,” Lawrence said, humorously feigning remorse. “We were, like, pantsing people at a football game and I accidentally grabbed his underwear and he got really embarrassed.”

The actor continued, explaining how the memory still haunts her to this day. “I feel really bad. I like sometimes Google him. Just to be like, ‘You all right?'” The desire to right wrongs has worked its way into her career, as her new film stars Lawrence as a woman hired to seduce a teenage boy who’s been unlucky in love.

Elsewhere, Lawrence revealed the origin of the script for No Hard Feelings and shared how she and the director “cracked up” when they discovered it. Watch the trailer for the new film below.