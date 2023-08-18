Jennifer Lawrence names her favourite comedy movie of all time









The filmography of Jennifer Lawrence is comprised of some starkly varying kinds of performances. She first came to the public’s attention after starring as Mystique in the X-Men films and as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games movie adaptations before going on to big-time stardom.

Later, Lawrence won the Academy Award for ‘Best Actress’ for her effort in the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook, showing that she had a comic string to her acting bow as well as a dramatic one, and comedy was something that Lawrence continued to work in, featuring in the likes of American Hustle, Don’t Look Up and No Hard Feelings, although there was almost always a tragic edge to her humour.

Even though Lawrence has delivered her fair share of iconic tragi-comedy moments throughout her career so far, that doesn’t stop the actor from being in admiration of the greats of the comedy genre, and she once ran through her favourite comedy movies in a feature with Rotten Tomatoes.

Of the five films mentioned, though, it looks as though one is a clear favourite. That is the 2004 David O. Russell film I Heart Huckabees, a movie which focuses on two detectives, played by Dustin Hoffman and Lily Tomlin, who are employed by their clients (including Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman and Mark Wahlberg) to find meaning in their lives.

However, with the cases progressing, one of their rival detectives, played by Isabelle Huppert, attempts to give her own meaning of life to the clients, throwing the whole ordeal into existential chaos. It’s a truly unique take on the comedy film, and it plays a significant part in Jennifer Lawrence’s life.

Lawrence said of the movie: “I love I Heart Huckabees. I think that might be my favourite comedy. And I know it’s weird, because every time I tell people that, they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ll have to see it.’ And I say, ‘You know, you might not like it’ because it’s just so weird. But I loved it. I was obsessed with it when I first saw it; I watched it four times in one week.”

That’s quite some going for the actor to give Russell’s movie so much loving. The other comedies that Lawrence admires are Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, Hal Ashby’s Harold and Maude, The Big Lebowski by the Coen brothers and Todd Phillips’ Old School. But Russell’s I Heart Huckabees simply tops the lot.

Check out the film’s trailer below.