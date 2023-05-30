The one actor Jennifer Lawrence is “obsessed” with









Ever since the release of the successful indie flick Winter’s Bone in 2011, Jennifer Lawrence has become a Hollywood star on the radar of movie lovers and industry insiders across the globe. Having since collaborated with the likes of David O. Russell, Matthew Vaughn, Darren Aronofsky and Adam McKay, Lawrence has earned four Oscar nominations, including a win in 2013 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Although the release of Winter’s Bone was paramount to her success, it was Lawrence’s role in The Hunger Games movie two years later that would truly trigger her contemporary fame. Playing the young revolutionary Katniss Everdeen in the dystopian action thriller series, Lawrence enraptured audiences over four movies, growing as an actor through each instalment until the final film, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015.

It was after her role in the Hunger Games series Lawrence would truly come into her own, appearing in multiple award-winning movies, including David O. Russell’s Joy, Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! and Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. But, there was one release that saw Lawrence collaborate with an actor she had long been “obsessed” with.

“Once I’m obsessed with somebody, I’m terrified of them instantly,” Lawrence stated in a past interview with Vanity Fair, “I’m not scared of them —I’m scared of me and how I will react. Like, for instance, one time, someone was introducing me to Bill Maher, and I saw Meryl Streep walk into the room, and I literally put my hand right in Bill Maher’s face and said, ‘Not now, Bill!’ and I just stared at Meryl Streep.”

Unable to get over her nerves, Lawrence later revealed that she didn’t actually meet Steep at the time, adding, “I just creepily stared at her”.

Lawrence would eventually get the chance to work with her idol, collaborating with Meryl Streep for the 2021 satire Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, in which the former takes a lead role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. A fairly effective environmental satire, Don’t Look Up was played as more of a throwaway comedy sketch movie, which seemed to star every single Hollywood star available at the time.

As well as Lawrence, DiCaprio and Streep, McKay also managed to wrangle the likes of Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Mark Rylance.

Still, despite the film’s firepower and its many Oscar nominations, Don’t Look Up failed to make a pertinent splash, being something of a weak satire that couldn’t hold a flame to other more superior movies such as Pixar’s Wall-E.

