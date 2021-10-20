Darren Aronofsky says he still receives hate mail for ‘Mother!’









One of the most original filmmakers in the modern era, Darren Aronofsky has created memorable masterpieces like Pi and Requiem for a Dream over the course of his illustrious career. Known for his enigmatic and impenetrable works, Aronofsky reached new heights with his 2017 psychological horror allegory Mother! which was deemed as controversial at the time of its release.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and and Javier Bardem, Mother! functions as a metafictional allegory about the rapid destruction of ecological systems around the planet. While the violence in the film rubbed many people the wrong way, some climate change deniers took it upon themselves to remind Aronofsky that he was making ‘propaganda’.

“We were nervous about how controversial it was going to be, but then when you release a movie to the world, and there’s so many angry people, you start to wonder, ‘Hold on, what did I do?,’” Aronofsky said, in a fascinating interview with Variety. “I get some of the best hate mail ever, which is great,” he added.

The director also revealed that one particular person was so pissed off that the he managed to get a hold of Aronofsky’s private phone number and texted him claiming that he was going to eat coal and destroy the planet to the best of his abilities: “But also out of that, the type of excitement and passion you get from other people that really connect with the film reminds you why you’re doing it,” he explained.

“There’s something I’ve been working on for 20 years, a script that came to me 20 years ago that we keep trying to do,” Aronofsky said of a new project that he’s working on at the moment. “I’ve tried to do it as an episodic thing, I tried to do animated, I tried to do live-action, I tried every single way, but I actually think it might get done this time. So it’s coming.”

