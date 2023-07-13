Jennifer Lawrence discusses nudity scene in ‘No Hard Feelings’









Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her team was reluctant to let her film a nudity scene her recently released R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings.

In the film, which was released in cinemas last month, stars Lawrence as a financially struggling Uber driver who, out of desperation, responds to a Craiglist advert asking for a woman to seduce their 19-year-old. The advert is posted by the teenager’s parents who don’t want their child to start college as a virgin.

No Hard Feelings features a series of frisky scenes, including one which shows Lawrence appearing without any clothes on the beach. Discussing the nudity with Variety, the actor revealed: “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Meanwhile, her co-star Andrew Barth Feldman added: “Every situation that these characters end up in, you’re laughing your butt off. We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional.”

In response, Lawrence jokingly asked Feldman: “Even when I put my T-shirt over your head and motor-boated you? You felt safe?” He replied: “I felt it was an exclusively sterile and professional environment.”

Director Gene Stupinsky previously released the plot for No Hard Feelings was based on a genuine advert on Craigslist, which he was alerted to by the film’s producers Marc Provissiero and Naomi Odenkirk.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings below.