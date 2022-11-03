Jennifer Lawrence departs new Adam McKay film 'Bad Blood'









Jennifer Lawrence received widespread acclaim for her performance in one of the most discussed productions of last year: Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. Although Lawrence was set to collaborate with McKay on a new project, the actor has reportedly backed out of the film.

After reporter Kyle Buchanan published a profile on Lawrence in The New York Times, he was the first to tweet about Lawrence’s departure from McKay’s upcoming film Bad Blood. The reason for Lawrence’s exit isn’t a feud with the filmmaker but her admiration for another actor’s work.

According to Buchanan’s report, Lawrence decided to leave Adam McKay’s take on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ case after she witnessed the magic of Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of Holmes in The Dropout. Lawrence said: “I thought she was terrific. I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”

This year, Lawrence deviated from her recent run of high-profile productions by starring in a new psychological drama titled Causeway. She plays the role of a soldier suffering from complications caused by brain injuries she picked up in Afghanistan. While talking about the project with Deadline, Lawrence claimed that the film was close to her heart.

The actor said: “This film is extremely personal to me. Not in a literal sense, but there were many things that I identified with it that I connected to. And as far as playing a veteran and somebody with a TBI [traumatic brain injury], we did so much research and interviews with service members, with people that had TBIs, and we even had occupational therapists in the scenes with us to make sure that we were doing justice to that experience.”

