Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay to collaborate for ‘Bad Blood’









The brand new Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay and starring Jennifer Lawrence among many others, is yet to be released for general audiences, though it seems as though the two creative talents enjoyed working together so much that they’ve agreed to do it all again. Both McKay and Lawrence have agreed to team up once more with Bad Blood, a biopic about the founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes.

Starring at Holmes herself in the upcoming film, McKay will write and direct the feature, with Variety reporting that Bad Blood will track Holmes’ “spectacular rise and fall, one that began with the promise of revolutionizing the health care system and ended with the collapse of her company and a trial for fraud”.

Apple TV+ have picked up the forthcoming film that will be based on the book Bad Blood: Secrets And Lies In A Silicon Valley, written by the Pulitzer-Prize winning writer John Carreyrou who broke the initial story.

In the more immediate future fans of McKay and Lawrence are eagerly anticipating the release of the science fiction comedy, Don’t Look Up featuring an all-star cast and light laughs just in time for the Christmas holidays. Alongside the recently cast star of Bad Blood, Don’t Look Up sees an ensemble that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Netflix film reads, “Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth”.

Much like McKay’s The Big Short released in 2015, Don’t Look Up will likely be barbed with a venomous political commentary alongside its funny bone. Don’t Look Up will be released worldwide on Netflix on December 24th 2021.